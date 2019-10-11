Volunteer for My Backyard

Community Crisis Center Program Director MarCee Neary says My Backyard volunteers must be:

Age 18 or older

Able to welcome people to My Backyard sites

Willing to attend basic training on suicide intervention and crisis de-escalation

Accepting of diverse and at-risk populations

Willing to pick up the phone to call the Crisis Center staff for guidance.

If you are willing to give up some sleep, so others can rest peacefully, call MarCee Neary at 259-8800.

College students are welcome and encouraged to volunteer, as well as other adults.