Gazette opinion: Important choices left for legislators halfway through session

The most consequential, controversial Legislative session in many years is halfway over. And yet the end product is still very much in doubt.
Certainly, some things have become clear: We have a new, vastly more permissive gun law that makes Montana's 2nd Amendment-supporting bonafides clear, although the longterm effect of having more guns in bars, at governmental meetings, and on campuses is unknown.
Also, right-to-work is a nonstarter in Montana. That was resoundingly confirmed last week.
When lawmakers return this week, the budget will be a focus and a huge factor in the legislation that remains.
Here's what we don't need: More imported (think, ALEC) legislation trying to redefine what our "Montana way of life" is and should be.
Here's what we do need: Focus on jobs, economic recovery, infrastructure, education, health care and public lands.
It's understandable that the Legislature, freed from the threat of certain veto from Democratic governors Schweitzer and Bullock for the past 16 years, went on a bit of a social-engineering bender in the opening weeks. But now it's time to get serious about bread-and-butter issues for working Montanans.
Where are the infrastructure bills? If we want to jump-start the economy, let's hire Montana contractors and get things done. Like rural broadband, bridge and dam repairs, road work and more. There was much criticism of Gov. Bullock for being too parsimonious with CARES Act funding, yet significant chunks of CARES Act funding are still being squirreled away. The Legislature needs to make sure this money is utilized to help the economy recover now, not in four or five years.
Speaking of which, we don't understand the Legislature's desire to put more power in the hands of the governor. We're concerned about the bill to abolish the judicial nomination commission, which is on its way to the governor's desk for signature into law. We're even more concerned about HB 588, which passed the House right before transmittal and would allow the governor to appoint 10 percent of the staff of every agency. Is there a better recipe for cronyism? This is reminiscent of state government in the grip of the copper kings.
We understand the governor is particularly interested in doing more to combat the scourge of methamphetamine in the state. Let's do it. Legislature, let's make sure the funds are applied and the programs are set to motion. We need more drug courts, and the ones we have need more capacity. Also, let's not forget funding for mental health, for DPHHS' Child Protective Services to handle the skyrocketing numbers of meth-caused neglect and abuse cases, and for rehabilitation programs.
A large percentage of the bills introduced in the first half carry significant legal notes. That's a red flag; we don't need to be spending large sums defending new laws that don't jibe with our state Constitution.
The second half of this session carries both risk and opportunity for Montanans. We're counting on our legislators to do the right thing.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board consists of President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.