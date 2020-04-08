Gazette opinion: Information -- also an essential service

You are all doing your very best for our citizens now, and we appreciate and honor that, and we also appreciate the time you spend responding to our questions.

Most of the time, most of these agencies have understood that, and been helpful. But we need all of them, as well as private healthcare institutions and others fighting the virus on the front lines, to share information as freely as possible with us, even when it’s not the news they’d like to be giving out. When public health officials say information is to be shared only on a need-to-know basis, we ask them to give a thought to the fact that a concerned public is actively seeking answers. We want to help everyone get the facts out. So we ask all, respectfully: Share the information that people need to make smart decisions, and to protect themselves and their loved ones.