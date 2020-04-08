Gazette opinion: Information -- also an essential service

What do we all seek during this dreadful time? Besides toilet paper?
Information.
Everybody needs to know: What’s the situation? What’s the plan? Why do businesses have to be closed? How long will this last? What precautions do I need to take to protect my family?
The questions are endless, and at least some of the answers change, day to day.
This is a time when, here at The Billings Gazette, our jobs as journalists have never been more important. We are doing absolutely everything we can to provide the answers people seek – about the national and global situation and about what’s going on in Yellowstone County and the rest of Montana.
We have no interest, despite conspiracy theorists’ pronouncements, in spreading mass hysteria. We are doing our best to provide answers in the most responsible way possible – with good old-fashioned reporting.
We want to inform and engage our readers, without causing unnecessary anxiety. That doesn’t mean we don’t pass along the bad news with the good. Being informed is the best defense against irrational fear.
To those in government, including our local Unified Health Command, the state COVID-19 response team, the Indian Health Service, tribal governments, the National Guard, and our congressional delegation, we need your help to get information to people in real time.
You are all doing your very best for our citizens now, and we appreciate and honor that, and we also appreciate the time you spend responding to our questions.
More than ever, we need these agencies’ help to spread correct information, spike rumors, and keep people informed. Leaving people in the dark isn’t good public policy.
Most of the time, most of these agencies have understood that, and been helpful. But we need all of them, as well as private healthcare institutions and others fighting the virus on the front lines, to share information as freely as possible with us, even when it’s not the news they’d like to be giving out. When public health officials say information is to be shared only on a need-to-know basis, we ask them to give a thought to the fact that a concerned public is actively seeking answers. We want to help everyone get the facts out. So we ask all, respectfully: Share the information that people need to make smart decisions, and to protect themselves and their loved ones.
