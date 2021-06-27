Gazette opinion: Infrastructure compromise deserves delegation's support

The words "bipartisan," "compromise" and "Montana" — all in one story — graced the Billings Gazette's front page Friday.

The story: A deal was reached on a bipartisan infrastructure spending measure that would finance a variety of sorely needed projects in Montana and across the country.

Included, Sen. Jon Tester said, were long-stymied large-scale water projects, as well as airports, roads, bridges, and internet access initiatives.

Tester is to be commended for being one of 10 lawmakers from both parties involved in negotiating the compromise, which is, as per Thursday's announcement, supported by President Joe Biden.

The bill "will help create good-paying jobs across the state," Tester said.

Getting to yes was not easy for the negotiators over the past several weeks, and more than once, the deal looked dead on arrival. At $973 billion, the measure is about $1 trillion less than what the President initially proposed — but far more likely to attract Republican votes.

The water projects in Montana, which could amount to $1 billion, include the long-delayed Fort Peck/Dry Prairie Rural Water System.