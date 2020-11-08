Gazette opinion: It is time to come together, not further divide

Congratulations, Montana Republicans.

The red wave experienced Tuesday in the Treasure State has been building for some years. The figures are startling: Democrat Mike Cooney received only two percent fewer votes than victorious Democrat Steve Bullock did in 2016. But in winning the governorship over Cooney, Greg Gianforte attracted some 38 percent more votes than he did against Bullock in 2016. “High turnout favors the Democrats” is apparently no longer a truism in Montana.

And Steve Daines won relatively easily over the popular, proven statewide vote-getter Bullock, with a mountain of cash spent on both sides.

Daines has done much for Montana in his first term, and his re-election is not a surprise. Bullock, too, has an excellent record, and his public service will be missed in Montana. Although he had the proven ability to split ballots in statewide races, he didn't show that Tuesday. The biggest difference? He got into this race after saying several times he wouldn't, which may have alienated some potential ballot-splitters.