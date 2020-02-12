Gazette opinion: It's unhealthy to be poor in Yellowstone County

Yellowstone County needs more health care professionals and support staff to serve its population and the thousands of regional patients who travel to Billings for the high quality primary and specialty care available here. But our community also must address economic disadvantages if we want to improve our community health and our workforce.
Those observations are drawn from the 2019-2020 Community Heath Needs Assessment Report released this week by leaders of Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare.
As they have for more than 15 years, Billings' largest health care providers again united to take the pulse of Yellowstone County. Their research shows some health indicators have improved while others haven't. Much work remains to prevent illness, injury and untimely deaths.
Disparities between economically disadvantaged residents and those who have better incomes are shocking. Every health risk is greater for Yellowstone County residents whose income is low. In this survey, "low income" means below 200% of federal poverty level: $24,980 per year for a one-person household; $51,500 per year for a family of four. The statistically significant, randomized cell and land line survey of 400 Yellowstone County adults reveals that:
- 73% of low income respondents report being negatively affected by drug abuse, compared with 49 percent of middle/high income respondents.
- 52% of low income had symptoms of chronic depression, compared with 36% of middle/high income.
- 49% of low income have been diagnosed with depression, compared with 29% of middle/high income.
- 36% of low income reported suicidal thoughts, compared with 17% of middle/high income.
Low income respondents were much more likely to vape, to smoke, to stress about paying their monthly rent/mortgage, to lack food security and fresh produce, to live in unsafe housing, to get less leisure physical activity, to have back pain, and to use the emergency departments for their health care.
Billings health care providers have improved integration of mental health care into primary care visits, RiverStone CEO John Felton said, noting that stigma surrounding mental health care has decreased. "We have made progress, but have a long way to go," Felton said. He noted "a very clear linkage between low income and suicide."
The good news is that more people are seeking help for their mental health, including more than 90% of people diagnosed with depression. Unfortunately, many depressed people aren't diagnosed or treated. Since the last survey in 2017, more Yellowstone County adults in need of addiction treatment have sought it. The portion of Yellowstone County residents with no health insurance has dropped by two-thirds since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2013 with most improvement occurring since 2016 when Montana expanded Medicaid to all people under 138% of poverty level income regardless of their age.
Our three largest nonprofit health care providers have united to improve behavioral health care, but they cannot do it alone. Many local organizations and government agencies must be part of the solutions, including elected city and county leaders. The Billings City Council was well represented at the health assessment event Monday by Penny Ronning, Danny Choriki, Shaun Brown and Mayor Bill Cole, who is participating in a VA campaign to prevent suicide among U.S. military veterans.
This community health data will be used in a three-year plan for the hospitals and RiverStone to prioritize community health action. The information is available to other community organizations for their planning and grant applications.
Read the full 200-page Yellowstone County Community Health Assessment with local survey information, state and national data at the link with this Gazette opinion at billingsgazette.com or at www.hbdyc.org.