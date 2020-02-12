Gazette opinion: It's unhealthy to be poor in Yellowstone County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Low income respondents were much more likely to vape, to smoke, to stress about paying their monthly rent/mortgage, to lack food security and fresh produce, to live in unsafe housing, to get less leisure physical activity, to have back pain, and to use the emergency departments for their health care.

Billings health care providers have improved integration of mental health care into primary care visits, RiverStone CEO John Felton said, noting that stigma surrounding mental health care has decreased. "We have made progress, but have a long way to go," Felton said. He noted "a very clear linkage between low income and suicide."

The good news is that more people are seeking help for their mental health, including more than 90% of people diagnosed with depression. Unfortunately, many depressed people aren't diagnosed or treated. Since the last survey in 2017, more Yellowstone County adults in need of addiction treatment have sought it. The portion of Yellowstone County residents with no health insurance has dropped by two-thirds since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2013 with most improvement occurring since 2016 when Montana expanded Medicaid to all people under 138% of poverty level income regardless of their age.