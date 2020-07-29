Gazette opinion: It's critically important for Billings to pass public-safety levy

Is violent crime too high in Billings?
Are property crimes too numerous?
Are fire response times too slow?
Have police and fire calls for service climbed steadily over the past decade?
Answering an unequivocal “yes” to those questions, the City of Billings and its police and fire departments are urging voters to pass a repeal-and-replace public safety levy.
We heartily concur with that position.
The cost to the owner of a median-valued home ($211,000) is $4.75 a month.
The truth is that the 60-mill levy, which is designed to raise $12.2 million, is not enough. It enables the city to keep its head above water, preserving the status quo and preventing the city from sliding backward.
More money will have to be raised for public safety in the future.
It’s important to note that the biggest driver of both property crime and violent crime is methamphetamine.
After a big push against local “cookers” years ago was relatively successful, now the drug is being moved into Montana by the cartels, authorities say. Chief Rich St. John said this week that street prices have risen recently, making addicts all the more desperate to finance their habit and spurring more property and violent crime.
Compared to similarly sized communities around the West, Billings’ crime rates are close to the top.
It is clear that community health and growth are not possible without public safety. This additional funding is urgently needed to address a public safety crisis in this community.
Two additional points should be considered:
First, Billings needs to continue its current effort to address drug- and intoxicant-related crime upstream of law enforcement by doing everything possible to enhance and increase social programs that can have a positive impact.
Second, the state of Montana continues to be derelict in leaving social services and education spending unfunded, pushing more and more responsibility to the cities, particularly Montana’s largest city. Adding insult to injury, the state is straining Billings’ public safety budget by underpaying for county jail beds for prisoners under state supervision. The Legislature can and must do more to fund statewide needs responsibly.
Neither of these points is intended to lessen the immediate, urgent need for this public safety levy’s passage.
Ballots will be due September 15. Please vote to help Billings fund its urgent safety needs.
