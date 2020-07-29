Gazette opinion: It's critically important for Billings to pass public-safety levy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is violent crime too high in Billings?

Are property crimes too numerous?

Are fire response times too slow?

Have police and fire calls for service climbed steadily over the past decade?

Answering an unequivocal “yes” to those questions, the City of Billings and its police and fire departments are urging voters to pass a repeal-and-replace public safety levy.

We heartily concur with that position.

The cost to the owner of a median-valued home ($211,000) is $4.75 a month.

The truth is that the 60-mill levy, which is designed to raise $12.2 million, is not enough. It enables the city to keep its head above water, preserving the status quo and preventing the city from sliding backward.

More money will have to be raised for public safety in the future.

It’s important to note that the biggest driver of both property crime and violent crime is methamphetamine.