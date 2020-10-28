Gazette opinion: It's First Responders Day. We wish these two were here to celebrate it

We dare you: Read the stories of the 10 first responders honored Sunday by the Billings Gazette without developing a lump in the throat.
We don’t think it can be done.
Then, consider the two first responders, tow truck operators Nicholas Ryan Visser of Billings and William Casie Allen of Reed Point, who died on an icy stretch of I-90 between Columbus and Park Sunday morning. They were doing their jobs, trying to recover a disabled vehicle, when they were struck by a pickup truck towing a trailer.
Now, the theoretical becomes real, and we mourn for these brave men who lost their lives helping others.
Last year, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan resolution to designate this day, October 28, as national First Responders Day.
“First responders put their lives on the line to keep us safe. That’s why it’s up to every single one of us to honor their service and their sacrifices,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the resolution’s sponsors.
We only wish Visser and Allen could have lived to be honored on this day.
One of the ways you can honor them, and the rest of the brave first responders who work to keep us safe, is to drive responsibly and carefully as winter weather again makes our streets and highways dangerous. You can lose control of your vehicle at very low speeds on the ice, much less at normal highway speeds, when such a loss of control is often fatal. Please drive safely considering the weather and road conditions. Don’t be the person a first responder risks his or her life to rescue — or worse, the person who endangers them while they’re helping others.
Slow down, move over, be smart, be considerate, don’t drive impaired.
Did we say slow down?
The other thing we’d recommend: Tell every first responder you know how grateful you are for their service.
They are literally lifesavers who risk their own lives to do what they do.
Thank you, first responders. We are awed by your service and so grateful for the help you give all of us.
