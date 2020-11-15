Gazette opinion: It's never been more important to shop locally

Let’s think a little bit about the next couple of months.

We know it’s not the warm, fuzzy anticipation of the holidays it would be most years. The virus is spreading at an alarming rate in our state now, and we can’t expect much relief for the rest of this dreadful year.

But we will make the best of the holidays.

One thing is certain: A significant number of our businesses are in make-or-break mode in what’s left of 2020.

Terribly crippled and compromised by the economic devastation COVID-19 has wrought, many businesses are barely hanging on. And the holiday season, so key to many businesses in most years, now becomes the difference between making it and not making it.

All the more reason not to line Amazon’s pockets and send our Christmas dollars right out of Billings.

If ever there were a year when making purchases from local stores could make a difference, this is that year.

Need Christmas gifts for your mate? For your children? For your parents? For a colleague? Buy them in Billings, not in Seattle.

If enough people do just that, it could make the difference for small businesses across the city.