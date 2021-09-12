Gazette opinion: It's past time to take this message to heart: Get vaccinated

Three hundred and four.

That's the latest total of fatalities in Yellowstone County from COVID-19 related illness.

The latest two victims died Thursday. One was unvaccinated; the other was vaccinated.

It's important to understand that COVID-19-related deaths among fully vaccinated people are exceedingly rare — about two-thousandths of a percent, according to the CDC. The deaths of the unvaccinated are far more common.

And we sure have plenty of unvaccinated people currently suffering from COVID-19 in Yellowstone County.

Among the 105 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the city, 94 are unvaccinated.

That speaks volumes.

Only about 51 percent of age-eligible Yellowstone County residents have been vaccinated. There seems to be a disconnect about the seriousness of the current uptick in cases across the county, state and country.

Mask-wearing and social distancing in public is startlingly rare here. The combination of low personal protection and low vaccination rate means that the number of fatalities here is sure to grow. Many of us are playing Russian roulette with our health and that of our loved ones and those around us.