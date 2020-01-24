It almost sounds like the punchline of a good joke: What do you call 50,000 diapers?
But, it's not a joke.
In fact, it's something amazing.
Fifty-thousand diapers is the number that Family Promise's Community Diaper Bank distributed in 2019 to the community.
That's amazing.
What's even more impressive: The program continues to expand to help families who need the extra help in 2020.
One of the benefits of the diaper bank program is that it doesn't just help families who need it, it's also a hidden economic boost.
As Felicia Burg, Family Promise's Development Coordinator, told The Billings Gazette, families who have parents who are able to get back to work and can work sometimes cannot go because they don't have diapers. Without diapers, daycare facilities cannot take younger children.
This isn't just a program that helps out families, it helps our entire community. It's an economic benefit and it relieves an expensive burden. Nationally, each disposable diaper costs around $.20. A yearly average for a child is $550.
That may not sound like a lot, but that's an extra $45 per month — per kid. That can add up to big money, especially for families on a budget.
We have watched the Diaper Bank begin as a small idea, with area churches and donation locations. It's obviously expanded. Just as it has expanded, though, so too has the need become more obvious.
Just last week, the diaper bank announced that it was expanding to partner with AWARE Early Head Start and Young Families Early Head Start.
In addition to that, Family Promise also started a "mobile diaper bank" which has traveled to Pryor, Montana, where it has distributed more than 15,000 diapers since July.
This is a program that doesn't just run by magic. In fact, it runs on donations from the community.
Churches and some individuals will continue to support the drive, Burg said. But that's not enough. She estimates that within a year, the program could need as many as 80,000 diapers.
That is an impressive number for a program that began just five years ago.
She is hoping that businesses and other organizations will sponsor diaper drives. The new program relies on those donations. The diaper bank has also become part of the national diaper bank program which is sponsored by Huggies-brand diapers.
If you would like to donate or sponsor a diaper drive through your organization, Burg asks people to give her a call through Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley at 406-294-7432.
It has received a $5,000 grant through the United Way in the past year, which went a long way toward stockpiling the needed diapers. Burg said that she hopes a Yellowstone Valley Gives program in May will raise another $5,000 at least so they can buy an additional 30,000 diapers.
It's important to know that this is a program that began because of a simple need. A social worker noticed that a client, who was living in a motel, was drying disposable diapers. When the social worker asked why, the woman replied that she washed and reused the diapers for home, but used disposable ones for daycare.
From there, Family Promise learned that there was nowhere to get diapers, and no diaper bank program, as in other communities. From there a few churches and individuals helped grow the program today.
"There has been 40% growth every year for the past five years and that's what we project this year," Burg said.
Even though the growth has been brisk, new outreach, like the mobile diaper bank, has served only Pryor and not branched out to multiple locations.
"We want to make sure our program is stable and dependable," Burg said.
For that, they'll need community support. This is truly a great program, and Billings appears to be ready to demonstrate its generosity.