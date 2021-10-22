Gazette opinion: Knudsen needs to tend to actual AG business

No, the Attorney General of this state does not get to use the Montana Highway Patrol as his private police force, "investigating" nonexistent crimes.

No, the Attorney General does not have a medical license, nor does he have the right to dictate an unapproved course of treatment just because it has been popularized by the same right-wing misinformation swamp that has decided vaccinations are only for Democrats.

No, the Attorney General does not have the right to harass medical workers who are spending far too much of their time moving cadavers out of St. Peter's Health ICU in order to try to save others' lives.

No, the Attorney General is not a king. He does not have unlimited power over all of our lives. He cannot impose his judgment and force a hospital to operate outside accepted standards and practices.

No, the Attorney General did not send the Highway Patrol into St. Pete's to investigate "Medicaid fraud," as one lame attempt at post-incident justification asserted.