Gazette opinion: Law enforcement deserves our thanks

It's easy to stand up and say thank you on days designated for law enforcement, and as far as we're concerned, there aren't enough opportunities to show our appreciation for those who don the badges and wear the uniforms. We are a grateful community.

It's also important to understand that the cases reported in The Gazette and throughout the media are just a small fraction of the cases that are handled daily. In other words, what's reported is just a slice of all that goes on. We not only offer our salute to those whose efforts find their way into our reporting, but also those who act professionally and compassionately everyday, often without notice.

We live in a safe community and that's because we have hard working law enforcement officers and investigators who ensure justice is brought to bear on criminal acts. We also have amazing first responders and paramedics who react to any crisis, any time of the day. We also offer our thanks to them.

Most of us could not fathom what responding to and investigating these situations would take. We know it takes a mental and emotional toll. We also know that these professionals are called to take time away from friends and family in order to keep the peace we all enjoy.