Gazette opinion: Law enforcement deserves our thanks

Let's review just a couple of incidents from this past week.
Billings Police had to respond to an unknown situation when parishioners of a downtown church reported that a man with a rifle had entered the building during service.
A detective and other law enforcement took the stand in a rather macabre homicide trial in which a man is accused of killing his girlfriend and all that is left is blood stains and some video surveillance. Detectives have had to work this case to bring justice for a woman presumed murdered.
Meanwhile, law enforcement officials in Miles City try to figure out why one woman stabbed a resident of a group home 20 times. The victim was still in need of medical care and could not talk while the suspect refused to say anything, silent.
These are just three of more than a dozen stories The Billings Gazette has reported in the past week involving law enforcement from the police to county sheriffs to highway patrol troopers.
Except for the report of a gun in a church, stories of murder, violence and drug abuse are not uncommon. Thankfully, the report of a gun during church turned out to be more a mystery than tragedy, but it's nonetheless a chilling reminder that Billings is not immune to the same problems elsewhere in larger urban areas.
So, it's a good time to remember that in each of those cases the common denominator is the presence of well-trained law enforcement. We'd like to once again say thank you to all the agencies who keep this community safe and try to bring justice to those who have been wronged.
It's easy to stand up and say thank you on days designated for law enforcement, and as far as we're concerned, there aren't enough opportunities to show our appreciation for those who don the badges and wear the uniforms. We are a grateful community.
It's also important to understand that the cases reported in The Gazette and throughout the media are just a small fraction of the cases that are handled daily. In other words, what's reported is just a slice of all that goes on. We not only offer our salute to those whose efforts find their way into our reporting, but also those who act professionally and compassionately everyday, often without notice.
We live in a safe community and that's because we have hard working law enforcement officers and investigators who ensure justice is brought to bear on criminal acts. We also have amazing first responders and paramedics who react to any crisis, any time of the day. We also offer our thanks to them.
Most of us could not fathom what responding to and investigating these situations would take. We know it takes a mental and emotional toll. We also know that these professionals are called to take time away from friends and family in order to keep the peace we all enjoy.
Sadly, these high profile cases are a good reminder of the sacrifices and service these law enforcement officials make every day. And for every case that's reported or seen, we're sure dozens escape any public recognition at all. That's why we'd like to take this moment to say thank you for all the hard.
It's a job well done.