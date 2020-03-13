Gazette opinion: Learning from the failures of the coronavirus

As reports of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 continue grow with the spread of the flu-like disease across the United States, we believe that we must urge our federal leaders to revisit the failures of response to the epidemic.
Also, we commend our local leadership, including St. Vincent Healthcare, The Billings Clinic and RiverStone Health for being a model of how healthcare should deal with the threat.
Local leaders are meeting three times a week at a unified health command. They're sharing information, making sure the community is prepared, and assessing what we need to know. The way these three agencies and the rest of Montana's largest medical corridor have come together is refreshing and hopeful.
Now, about the shortcomings: Our federal Congressional delegation is the right group of people to address this as the necessary and crucial check on the administrative power of the executive branch. While some defenders of the Trump administration may say that now is not the time to focus on what went wrong, we believe once the virus' spread has passed, so too will the political pressure to examine the shortcomings and prepare for the next pandemic.
From what we know currently, it may have been difficult to contain coronavirus' spread across the globe for several reasons. First, symptoms similar to a cold or a flu may have gone undetected. Secondly, we've learned that many children may have some immunity from the disease and have spread it while being asymptomatic. Finally, because of world travel and commerce, containing diseases is difficult. For all of these reasons, the notion of keeping the virus outside of the border may have been too optimistic.
However, a thorough investigative report by The Washington Post on March 8 revealed some key missteps that may have allowed the disease to gain a larger foothold and slowed our preparedness for the oncoming disease. Unless our elected officials are willing to hold the administration accountable, history could repeat itself. What we don't know yet is whether the next disease will be more deadly or disruptive. We have a chance to learn, correct, and hold officials accountable.
For example, The Washington Post highlights that messaging was sent out to fit a political agenda, rather than the truth. And in the realm of infectious disease control, reliable information can save lives. Conversely, not telling the truth or extent of what is known could put millions of lives at risk.
For example, the reporting showed that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that five large U.S. cities had begun a symptom surveillance network, when in fact, no network existed. When asked about it, HHS officials said that Azar needed to have a message that played well on the news. Where's the accountability for telling the public about a program that simply does not exist?
One of the glaring problems is that the Centers for Disease Control produced testing kits that didn't provide accurate results. A deeper look into the situation revealed that the CDC is ill-equipped for large scale testing manufacture, leaving that to private companies. That is an emergency preparedness gap that must be addressed.
Moreover, the CDC exacerbated the problem by not producing a workaround solution to its ineffective tests, thereby losing almost three weeks' worth of time it could have been scanning for the virus.
Finally, the CDC's own guidelines for testing people were more narrow than the large urban program Azar had claimed. The CDC originally only screened individuals who had presented respiratory symptoms, had traveled to China or come into close contact with an infected person. Because of this, all people who may have been carriers or had other mild symptoms were ruled out. What changes can be made so this doesn't happen again?
One of the problems pointed out by the Post's reporting is that ramping up and preparing for an emergency can take weeks because of the supply chain. We understand that, and there's probably no way to solve that, even in the day of shopping online that gets groceries to your door on the same day. However, many public safety officials fear that a wave of patients with coronavirus could tax their resources, and that money for training and equipment -- and now the lack of time -- make a thorough response difficult.
There's nothing political about coronavirus. It doesn't just attack liberals or conservatives, Republicans or Democrats. It's a very real threat, and we urge all members of Congress to redouble efforts and figure out what went wrong and why. We need accountability. More than that, though, we need to make sure such a clumsy response never happens again.
Our lives may depend on it.