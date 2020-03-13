Gazette opinion: Learning from the failures of the coronavirus

As reports of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 continue grow with the spread of the flu-like disease across the United States, we believe that we must urge our federal leaders to revisit the failures of response to the epidemic.

Also, we commend our local leadership, including St. Vincent Healthcare, The Billings Clinic and RiverStone Health for being a model of how healthcare should deal with the threat.

Local leaders are meeting three times a week at a unified health command. They're sharing information, making sure the community is prepared, and assessing what we need to know. The way these three agencies and the rest of Montana's largest medical corridor have come together is refreshing and hopeful.

Now, about the shortcomings: Our federal Congressional delegation is the right group of people to address this as the necessary and crucial check on the administrative power of the executive branch. While some defenders of the Trump administration may say that now is not the time to focus on what went wrong, we believe once the virus' spread has passed, so too will the political pressure to examine the shortcomings and prepare for the next pandemic.