Gazette opinion: Legislators, if you want a job, fix State Hospital mess

There has been much discussion about convening a special session of the Legislature — both to keep the federal courts from withdrawing the state’s outdated Public Service Commission districts, and for a patently ridiculous piece of political theater, a debate on “election integrity.”

Both of those efforts appeared to be dead Friday. But what the Legislature really should take up in special session is the frightening state of affairs at the Montana State Hospital.

On Friday, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave notice to the state that it intends to terminate the hospital’s Medicare provider agreement on March 13 if immediate changes are not made.

Lee’s Montana State News Bureau reported in November that some 40 percent of staff positions at the hospital were vacant. MSNB’s investigative reporter Seaborn Larson also revealed that an earlier federal inspection had shown that staffing numbers were below the level needed to prevent patients from falling. Inspectors found patients had fallen 113 times between June and August 2021, and employees told inspectors documentation had been altered to not list patients whose needs required one-on-one attention from staff.

After those disclosures, the federal CMS revisited the hospital last week, resulting in Friday’s warning that the hospital was on notice that its noncompliance issues are so severe that patients’ health and safety are in immediate danger.

It is far past time for the state to address a crisis in care at Montana State Hospital, which has been documented for years and has only gotten worse.

In 2020, after The Montana Standard’s reports of care problems at the Spratt Unit, the hospital’s geriatric mental-health unit, Gov. Steve Bullock ordered an outside review of the problems at Spratt. The review was done and specific recommendations were made, but nothing was done in the 2021 legislative session.

Since then, COVID has greatly exacerbated the hospital’s problems. The violations that spurred Friday’s actions were unspecified in the letter to administrator Kyle Fouts, but were known to deal with patient rights and infection prevention control.

Montana is failing in its responsibility to patients at Montana State Hospital and their families. The level of that failure has now been revealed to be life-threatening.

We appreciate the efforts of those who are providing care at the hospital. There are not enough of them.

The state has not provided the tools to keep patients safe, much less help them to heal.

That is an outrage.

If legislators would like something to return to Helena and take care of, taking immediate action to improve the pitiable plight of patients in the state’s care would actually be worthwhile.

The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.

