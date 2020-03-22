Gazette opinion: Let the sunshine in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you value this type of work and believe as we do that it's critical to keep pushing officials for documents, then we hope you'll continue to subscribe to and support The Billings Gazette. We will continue to fight for transparency, accountability, and information.

In the past year we've won two key cases at the Montana Supreme Court. One of those cases involved Billings Police Department officers who had sex either on-duty or on city property -- or in one case, both. The city had fought repeatedly to deny information about the incident, wanting to avoid the negative publicity. However, because of Montana's open records law, we were able to hold the department accountable.

We also joined a lawsuit dealing with Montana University System Regent Martha Sheehy who successfully won a challenge that she was not a state employee as regent. It's ironic that Sheehy is also the attorney The Gazette uses for many public records fights.

However, we joined that lawsuit not just as a sign of support or solidarity, but because the state government, through the Commissioner of Political Practices, had suggested that public meetings might actually be better if they weren't advertised and done off-site, away from the prying eyes of the public and the press.