Gazette opinion: Let the sunshine in

Two weeks ago, The Billings Gazette discovered how Public Service Commissioner Roger Koopman's emails -- from his work account -- seemed to turn up on a conservative blog. The emails had been obtained by Koopman's fellow commissioner, Randy Pinocci and the PSC's communications director, Drew Zinecker. In other words, investigative reporting using public records law which provided evidence that the public service commissioners were spying on each other.
We would be hard-pressed to figure out such information, to report the details, and then hold public officials accountable without having excellent public data and open meetings laws.
"Sunshine Week" kicks off today, even though the forecast doesn't look so sunny.
It is an annual week sponsored by journalists across the country to celebrate openness in government records, and for projects that shed light on how governments of all sizes operate. The idea is that sunlight or public awareness, through public scrutiny, will lead to better government. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said that sunshine is one of the best disinfectants, and we continue to prove that when we can report more fully, government operates better. The concept is really pretty simple: People act better, more ethically if they know they're being watched.
Politicians are no different.
But, it's not just this one week that matters for journalists or The Billings Gazette. Requesting -- and sometimes fighting for -- documents is part of an everyday process at The Gazette. Our reporters are trained to make requests, and The Gazette continues to spend money to fight for the public's right to know.
If you value this type of work and believe as we do that it's critical to keep pushing officials for documents, then we hope you'll continue to subscribe to and support The Billings Gazette. We will continue to fight for transparency, accountability, and information.
In the past year we've won two key cases at the Montana Supreme Court. One of those cases involved Billings Police Department officers who had sex either on-duty or on city property -- or in one case, both. The city had fought repeatedly to deny information about the incident, wanting to avoid the negative publicity. However, because of Montana's open records law, we were able to hold the department accountable.
We also joined a lawsuit dealing with Montana University System Regent Martha Sheehy who successfully won a challenge that she was not a state employee as regent. It's ironic that Sheehy is also the attorney The Gazette uses for many public records fights.
However, we joined that lawsuit not just as a sign of support or solidarity, but because the state government, through the Commissioner of Political Practices, had suggested that public meetings might actually be better if they weren't advertised and done off-site, away from the prying eyes of the public and the press.
These two key cases, which also set precedent for Montana law, are impossible without open meetings and solid laws. They're also not possible unless journalists and editors are willing to wage those long and sometimes expensive fights. The fight against the city was nearly two years and $25,000.
Sometimes, what the public sees play out in newspaper columns are only a fraction of the information Gazette reporters sift through; some items never make it to print.
However, we need good, strong records laws, and we need to continue to utilize these laws so that we can continue to bring light to local, state and federal issues.
In other words, let the sunshine in.