Gazette opinion: Let there be lights on Broadway

Billings is lucky to have Julie Tschetter Seedhouse. And we’re particularly lucky she lives in downtown, and loves it.

Years ago, Seedhouse saw the spectacular results of a downtown community development project in Denver, where permanent lights were strung above 16th Street.

Seedhouse, a real estate broker who serves on the Billings Chamber of Commerce board, had heard of previous discussions about putting decorative lights on downtown Billings blocks. Then she found out about Space to Place grants offered by Big Sky Economic Development. She applied for one, got it, and an idea became a plan.

“I’m invested in downtown and I’m dialed in to how important it is to Billings as a whole,” Seedhouse said Thursday. “But I also love this for selfish reasons because it makes my front yard beautiful.”

Seedhouse immediately recruited her neighbor and friend Lauri Larson Patterson, who, like Seedhouse, lives in the Stapleton Building on North Broadway. Together, they assembled a team to help with the project to light up their street.

Don Olsen with O2 Architects was a key supporter of the project.