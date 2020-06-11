Gazette opinion: Let's do politics better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Civility /səˈvilədē/ (n) A quaint historical term once used to characterize polite public discourse, before social media and political polarization rendered all that stuff obsolete in the early 21st Century.

Here's a question for us to consider: Is it impossible for us to disagree, even to discuss or debate, without disparaging, bullying, sneering, and downright hating?

You're a Nazi. You're a libtard snowflake.

Can we please, somehow, get beyond that?

As we enter a five-month period during which we will choose a President, a new Congress, and many state and local officials, with enormous consequences for our city, state and country, civility is indeed endangered.

If there is no longer a baseline of mutual respect, is democracy doomed? Are we always going to have scorched-earth politics in which there is no compromise, no consensus, no middle way forward?

These are not new questions. The accompanying photograph of Republican Allan Simpson and Democrat Max Baucus speaking together at a conference on civility in Billings three years ago is illustrative. Friendship, much less consensus, among senators of different parties is rarer and rarer these days.