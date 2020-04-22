Gazette opinion: Let's get trails funded without delay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings’ trail system has literally never been so important (or so popular).

It’s a perfect storm: We’ve all been under orders to stay at home, with the exception of safe outdoor recreation. We are all in need of exercise. And spring has finally sprung.

That’s a recipe for record usage of Billings’ trail system.

Whether you’re a walker, a bicycle rider or a skater, the trails are always a big part of life in Billings. But now during the COVID crisis the 74 miles of multi-use trails are literally a vital link to “normal” life for many.

As outdoor writer Brett French’s recent story in the Gazette pointed out, the city recently installed a counter on the Kiwanis Trail near Two Moon Park. It showed more than 1,100 more people used the trail in March than the same month a year ago.

That is wonderful for the collective mental and physical health of the community – and, despite the record usage, reports around the trails indicate that people are being respectful of others and maintaining distancing.

The flood of trail traffic makes clear the need to continue to expand the system.