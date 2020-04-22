Gazette opinion: Let's get trails funded without delay

Billings’ trail system has literally never been so important (or so popular).
It’s a perfect storm: We’ve all been under orders to stay at home, with the exception of safe outdoor recreation. We are all in need of exercise. And spring has finally sprung.
That’s a recipe for record usage of Billings’ trail system.
Whether you’re a walker, a bicycle rider or a skater, the trails are always a big part of life in Billings. But now during the COVID crisis the 74 miles of multi-use trails are literally a vital link to “normal” life for many.
As outdoor writer Brett French’s recent story in the Gazette pointed out, the city recently installed a counter on the Kiwanis Trail near Two Moon Park. It showed more than 1,100 more people used the trail in March than the same month a year ago.
That is wonderful for the collective mental and physical health of the community – and, despite the record usage, reports around the trails indicate that people are being respectful of others and maintaining distancing.
The flood of trail traffic makes clear the need to continue to expand the system.
Billings TrailNet has already embarked on a plan to connect Zimmerman Park to the popular Black Otter Trail. The overall project, dubbed “Skyline Trail,” would run three miles from Zimmerman Park to Swords Park. The first 750-foot piece has been funded already by private donations to Billings TrailNet, including, as executive director Kristi Drake pointed out, “an incredibly generous” gift of $60,000 from Dick Charbonneau. But more money will be needed to build the whole Skyline Trail — about $3 million more. The proposed Skyline and Stagecoach trails would provide key segments of the envisioned Marathon Loop, a 26-mile route that encircles the city.
Billings is in the hunt for a U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant of some $23 million, which would complete the Skyline and Stagecoach trails and other work.
The federal money “is just pivotal” for the future of the trail system, Drake said. If the entire system was dependent of private donations, she said, it would take decades to complete. “That’s just not acceptable,” she said.
Whether from the USDOT grant, or from the CARES Act, which will pump some $1.2 billion into Montana, or from a promised federal infrastructure initiative, or all three, this is one project that everybody, regardless of politics, should be able to support.
“It would put people to work,” Drake said. “It would be great for local retailers. And it would show Billings off as an amazing place to start a business or to relocate to for work.”
We agree on all counts.
Let’s get these trails funded and built without bureaucratic or political delays. Montana delegation, are you listening?
In the meantime, we thank Billings Trailnet for its great work in ensuring that getting outdoor exercise – with dogs, kids, or just by ourselves — is accessible and pleasurable in the Magic City. And we encourage private donors to continue to help out as well.
