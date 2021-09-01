Gazette opinion: Let's keep the COVID conversations civil here in Montana

Within one minute of each other, two statewide messages landed in our inbox Tuesday afternoon.

The first, from Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, was headlined, “Arntzen stands with Montana parents and students.” In it, Billings’ own Arntzen said, “In Montana, we recognize that parents know what is best for their children. Together, parents and school leaders must determine policies that empower each student to have access to an equal and robust education. Listening to the voices of families is vital.”

The second arrived from the Montana Medical Association. It said, “The medical and nursing community of Montana stands behind the clear research and science showing the widespread use of masks in schools can effectively reduce COVID-19 transmission. … We have strong research in support of masking. Masks protect our kids in the classroom and our communities. With cases continuing to climb, masking in schools will serve to limit the burden of serious health outcomes across our state.”

Masking requirements have been put in place by many of the school districts and universities across the state. But they are essentially unenforceable because of the laws — and administrative rules — promulgated here in Montana.