Gazette opinion: Let's not rush, but let's not delay, either

We reject the complaints of those who have taken the state to task for “overreacting.” The governor, listening to experts, has done the right thing for the state, painful though it has been, and will continue to be, for all.

On Friday, the governor mapped out some sensible metrics for when to begin a phased-in rollback of some restrictions, including the stay-at-home order.

He said that Adjutant General Matthew Quinn of the Montana National Guard has started a process to plan for a gradual re-opening of the state, based on military strategic planning principles.

Specifically, Bullock said he would need to see two weeks of sustained reductions in daily COVID-19 case growth, as well as sufficient testing capability and hospital capacity, to set things in motion.

Fair enough. There’s no point in rushing to re-open and undoing weeks of sacrifice.

But there’s no reason to delay, either.

The critics are right about one thing: This is not New York City. And while that doesn’t mean reasonable precautions are not necessary, it does mean Montana may be able to relax some restrictions sooner than other places.