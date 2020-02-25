Gazette opinion: LGBTQ? Not in our town.

We wish that more of the council and the residents would have considered that before any suit could have been brought in municipal court, the state's human rights bureau would have first investigated the claim and substantiated it, meaning that there would have hardly been a flurry of lawsuits. In fact, we worried previously that the bar was set so high as to be a deterrent to those who may not have the resources to report the discrimination.

Most importantly, the council's action on Monday sends a dangerous yet powerful message to the rest of the state and country: We continue to be a place that will not embrace change, is not serious about diversity in the workplace, and will not stand for equal protection of those who may be different from us.

Billings appears to be moving backwards: Five years ago, when the last NDO measure came before the council, it narrowly missed adoption by a 6-5 vote. This time, the council wouldn't even consider it on a 7-4 vote. We are regressing.

The Billings Gazette, as an institution whose beginnings predate the city's own charter and Montana's statehood, will go on record saying that Billings is better than this, and the council does not represent the majority views of folks here in town. In fact, if the council really wanted to put this to the test, they send it to the voters.