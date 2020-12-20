Gazette opinion: Make owners clean up Colstrip right

“Invasive” seems an odd word to use since the invading is being done by poisons from the ash seeping into the groundwater.

The practical effect of the objection Talen filed Thursday is to punt the resolution of the matter into the Gianforte administration, where the company clearly hopes for more favorable treatment.

The operation of a huge industrial site like a power plant carries with it enormous obligations — obligations Talen and other owners have so far neglected to meet, as the plant’s waste storage operation has not worked as it was supposed to.

We hope the Gianforte administration does not side with big business but rather with local agriculture and landowners. We hope the administration holds Talen and other owners and operators, including Puget Sound Energy, which benefited for many years from cheap Colstrip power, and NorthWestern Energy, to a higher cleanup standard than the one they have apparently chosen for themselves.

This is not a complicated decision. The safe disposal of coal ash is a required cost of operating a coal-fired power plant. And “safe” does not mean leaking into the groundwater.