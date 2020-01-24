On Monday, the Montana High School Association gave approval to adding girls wrestling to the roster of sports. Along with the girls wrestling, it will add powerlifting for boys.
These are two good decisions that broaden the definitions of sports and activities for the high schools and give more opportunities for participation. We believe this great news for fans, parents and especially students.
Girls wrestling has been catching on as a club sport in Montana. Currently, there are 75 girls enrolled in the sport. According to the new rules and the implementation plans, girls will be able to male or female opponents during the regular season. There will be a final tournament at the end of the year, too.
State after state reports the rebirth of wrestling and surging numbers of females who want to wrestle. Several weeks ago, a story in the Wall Street Journal said that wrestling participation numbers nationwide continued to dwindle until schools started adding girls wrestling, which has lead to the uptick.
It's great that there will be more than just a club outlet for the sports. The female wrestlers will have their place alongside the male counterparts, and they'll have the option of wrestling males or females.
We also think this continues to be an extension of the original intent and purpose behind Title IX, which was to guarantee equal opportunities and access to programming and sports. While it may not have been something on the radar a decade ago, this is a great opportunity to showcase the excellent sport of wrestling which takes plenty of dedication and training.
Montana continues to follow other states which have adopted the sport because of its rising popularity. Like all sports from soccer to rugby to girls wrestling, this should also help students who want to compete on a national level and follow the sports to its highest level.
It should be mentioned that powerlifting was added to the options of sports so that girls' wrestling could be sanctioned. Title IX calls for equal sports and opportunities. Had not powerlifting been added, according to the MHSA, another sport would have had to be eliminated.
We like that powerlifting will also be added because it adds the same kind of depth of experience that girls wrestling does. Moreover, it recognizes that not every athlete in high school plays football or basketball. There is plenty of room for a variety of activities.
We also give the association credit for tying to recognize the optimal time for these seasons. These sports were not added haphazardly. This will align well with the current wrestling season and dovetail with other powerlifting sports.
This really is something to cheer about.