How to prevent opioid abuse

There's one thing everyone can do to help reduce prescription drug abuse: Properly dispose of leftover, unneeded or outdated pills.

Secure drop boxes for prescription drugs are available to the public at:

Billings Crime Prevention Center, 2910 Third Ave. N., which is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Billings Police Department, first floor City Hall, Third Avenue North and North 27th Street, which is open 24/7.

Billings Solid Waste Division, 4848 Midland Road, weekday business hours.

These drop boxes cannot accept liquids, lotions, aerosols or needles. Don't dump prescriptions down the toilet or drain because they can pollute the river, even after wastewater treatment.

Keeping unneeded opioids and other prescription medications in your home leaves them susceptible to theft or misuse by household members or intruders. That's why it's a good policy to anonymously turn in leftovers to your local law enforcement agency.