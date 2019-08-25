Speak up Sept. 24

A public hearing on the proposed TENORM rules will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Glendive City Hall, 300 S. Merrill Avenue. That hearing will be preceded by an informal question and answer meeting starting at 6 p.m.

A second public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 in Helena in Room 111 of the Metcalf Building, 1520 E. Sixth Ave. with an informational meeting beginning at 9 a.m.

Written comments may be sent to Sandy Scherer, Legal Secretary, Department of Environmental Quality, 1520 E. Sixth Avenue, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, Montana 59620; faxed to 406-444-4386; or emailed to sscherer@mt.gov, no later than 5 p.m., Oct. 21. Mailed comments must be postmarked on or before that date.

The proposed rules may be viewed at this link http://deq.mt.gov/DEQAdmin/dir/legal/hearing.