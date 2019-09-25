Signs of suicide risk

Warning signs of possible suicide risk

Expressing thoughts of death.

Increasing substance use.

Deterioration in hygiene.

Giving away possessions.

Isolating.

Withdrawing.

Anger or irritability.

Reckless behavior (out of character).

Depressed mood.

What to do

Ask: “Are you suicidal?” Or “Are you thinking of killing yourself?”

Offer hope.

Tell someone (no secrets).

Don’t leave the person alone.

Take the person to the ER or call 911.

Lock up guns and pills.

For more information, go to www.dphhs.mt.gov/suicideprevention