In Montana, where the suicide rate is the highest in the nation — double the national rate — the goal is zero suicides.
It is a daunting challenge. Multiple factors contribute to our state’s terrible suicide toll, according to Karl Rosston, Montana suicide prevention coordinator.
- Northern region, which means less sunlight and possible vitamin D deficiency.
- High altitude, new research has established a link between higher suicide rates and places more than 2,500 feet above sea level.
- Stigma, in a place where people are expected to "cowboy up," many Montanans feel that asking for help is a sign of weakness.
- High concentration of military veterans, Native Americans and middle-aged white men — all groups with higher than average incidence of suicide.
- Social isolation in sparsely populated state.
- Lack of behavioral health services, which are nonexistent in some small communities and overwhelmed with long waits for appointments in large cities like Billings.
- Use of alcohol as a coping strategy. Montanans consume more alcohol per capita than do residents of any other state. Alcohol is a depressant and doesn’t help people who are depressed.
- Access to lethal means. Most Montanans who die by suicide shoot themselves. Guns are readily available in our state.
Some of these factors (geography, for example) can’t be changed. Others, such as increasing the number of mental health professionals will take many years.
Speaking last week in Billings at the Montana Hospital Association conference, Rosston urged effective integration of the health care resources Montana has. Primary care providers are most likely to see people who are contemplating suicide. Many people have seen their doctor within a month before they killed themselves.
Screening for suicide risk hasn’t been standard practice when patients present for other reasons. That’s changing.
Few Montana hospitals or clinics have a psychiatrist on staff. Yet all of them can use simple tools to assess whether patients have low, moderate or high suicide risk, Rosston said. With that information family doctors, physician assistance and nurse practitioners can help patients get needed treatment for depression — before they are an emergency case.
Rosston reviews every reported suicide in the state, including death certificates, investigation documents and sometimes talks with family members. In 75 percent of Montana suicide, there were warning signs — usually three or more signs — that the person was at risk.
Getting the word out on signs of suicide risk is part of Rosston’s mission. He told hospital representatives that their emergency and primary care staff need to be educated on the signs of suicide risk, actively look for them in their patients and document that care.
Because most cases of clinical depression and anxiety start in adolescence, depression screening is recommended for all youth and teens.
If you go to see your regular doctor and she asks how often you’ve been feeling sad or if you have thoughts of hurting yourself, know that she is opening a conversation to assess your risk so the two of you can proactively address any problems and keep you safe.
So far, suicide is a public health crisis that Montana public policy has primarily addressed through publicity of prevention measures. Every two years, some legislators propose money to prevent suicide, and every time the amount falls far short of making mental health professionals available quickly wherever Montanans need them.
That’s why integrating suicide screening and mental health care into primary care is crucial. When a patient is feeling down, he’s more likely to call the doctor he knows than to make an appointment with a psychiatrist he does’t know.
Of course, Montana needs psychiatrists — more of them. We are also asking more of family doctors, internists, pediatricians, physician assistants and nurse pratitioners. In Montana, preventing suicide must be part of primary care.