Gazette opinion: Montana Public Service Commission should not hide costs

The Montana Public Service Commission will meet today to decide whether to keep secret information that will affect the cost of electricity for 370,000 Montana customers of NorthWestern Energy.

NorthWestern Energy has previously sought to "shield" its cost information from public view. On Thursday, the PSC gave public notice that it would also consider a request from Colstrip operator Talen Energy to keep its cost information confidential. That notice of just two business days (not counting Presidents Day) hardly provides reasonable time for interested ratepayers from Billings, Colstrip, Bozeman, Missoula, Lewistown and dozens of other communities to make the Helena meeting or even weigh in via email.

The Gazette editorial board and other Montanans have many questions about the Electricity Resource Procurement Plan the PSC is presently reviewing as well as NWE's more recent proposal to purchase an additional stake in Colstrip Unit 4. We are concerned about this transaction's impact on the price Montanans will pay for power.

First and foremost, we question the industry and PSC consideration of "shielding" key cost information from the public.