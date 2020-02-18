Gazette opinion: Montana Public Service Commission should not hide costs

The Montana Public Service Commission will meet today to decide whether to keep secret information that will affect the cost of electricity for 370,000 Montana customers of NorthWestern Energy.
NorthWestern Energy has previously sought to "shield" its cost information from public view. On Thursday, the PSC gave public notice that it would also consider a request from Colstrip operator Talen Energy to keep its cost information confidential. That notice of just two business days (not counting Presidents Day) hardly provides reasonable time for interested ratepayers from Billings, Colstrip, Bozeman, Missoula, Lewistown and dozens of other communities to make the Helena meeting or even weigh in via email.
The Gazette editorial board and other Montanans have many questions about the Electricity Resource Procurement Plan the PSC is presently reviewing as well as NWE's more recent proposal to purchase an additional stake in Colstrip Unit 4. We are concerned about this transaction's impact on the price Montanans will pay for power.
First and foremost, we question the industry and PSC consideration of "shielding" key cost information from the public.
NWE has asked the PSC to issue "protective orders" so its doesn't have to reveal the cost of coal in a six-year contract NWE signed two months ago with the plant's sole coal supplier. NWE also wants confidentiality on impending repair and operational costs as well as on the costs of future cleanup and remediation expenses. Talen seeks confidentiality on its costs of operating the plant.
You have free articles remaining.
Those are all major expenses related to the one cost that NorthWestern executives were eager to disclose: They plan to buy an additional share of Colstrip 4 for $1 from a Washington state utility that must stop supplying coal-fired power by 2025, according to Washington state law. The cost for that proposed $1 transaction could be many millions of dollars for Montana ratepayers for decades.
At a Jan. 4 PSC meeting, Commissioner Tony O'Donnell, who represents Billings and southeastern Montana, said he wanted PSC staff to look at redacting part of the coal contract, instead of concealing the entire contract from the public. As The Gazette's Tom Lutey reported Sunday, O'Donnell noted that a Colstrip coal contract was released partially redacted 22 years ago. As Lutey reported, Colstrip's Washington state owners filed the entire, unredacted 1998 coal contract for the public to see back then.
The reason why the contract and other key cost information should be public is that 370,000 residential, commercial and industrial ratepayers have a substantial interest in knowing what the impact of the Colstrip 4 purchase will be on their future electric bills.
We call on the five elected Public Service Commissioners to stand up for the public's right to know about the monopoly utility that is regulated under Montana law because ratepayers are basically a captive market. Require disclosure of the major costs that will eventually be borne by ratepayers if another share of Colstrip 4 goes into the regulated rate base.
It's hard to see how costs of this contract already negotiated should remain a "trade secret." If NWE got a good deal, let us see it. If it is not a good deal, the public needs to know so ratepayers can more effectively participate in the PSC process of approving the purchase and ensuring that Montanans aren't saddled with unnecessary future costs from a company that has zero competitors.
Our call for public disclosure in no way is a criticism of the hardworking NWE employees who keep the lights on in Montana. We are concerned for them and for the good people of Colstrip and Rosebud County whose livelihoods depend on the Colstrip plants and nearby coal mine. NWE leaders are doing what they believe to be best for their corporation and its shareholders. We address our concerns to the PSC whose sworn duty is to protect ratepayers from undue costs while assuring reliable service.