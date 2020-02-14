GAZETTE OPINION: Montana Regents' duty to speak up for MUS

"Regents should not be fearful of retribution for conducting open, noticed meetings, and asking questions pertaining to their constitutionally and statutorily defined duties. To suggest that their discussions should be conducted behind closed doors is antithetical to Montana’s commitment to the open and meaningful exchange of governmental bodies in front of their constituents."

We commend McKinnon's attention to the public's right to know as guaranteed in the Montana Constitution. The suggestion of regents meeting secretly prompted Lee Montana Newspapers to file a friend of the court brief to support open meetings. Montanans' right to know was ably defended by the newspapers' attorneys, Kelly J.C. Gallinger and Aaron M. Dunn of Billings.

For full disclosure, Sheehy usually represents The Billings Gazette in First Amendment and open government litigation.

The COPP ruled in response to a complaint filed in 2018 by Tim Adams, who was then running on the Green Party ticket for U.S. Senate. Sheehy promptly appealed the COPP decision to Yellowstone County District Court where Judge Gregory Todd ruled last year that Sheehy had not violated the state code of ethics. The COPP appealed to the Supreme Court. Justices Beth Baker, Dirk Sandefur and Jim Rice concurred in McGrath's opinion and McKinnon "specially" concurred in a separate opinion.

Importantly, all five justices agreed that regents are accountable to the public and that the Constitution and statutes require them to perform their duties in public. McGrath wrote, in part: "a Board of Regents member has not only the power, but also the constitutional and statutory duty to ensure the health and stability of the MUS (Montana University System). Obviously included in such duties is ensuring the financial stability of the MUS. ... supporting and discussing the 6-Milll Levy, a major financing source for the MUS, is inherently an action authorized by law and properly incidental to Regent Sheehy's duties."

