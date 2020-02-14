GAZETTE OPINION: Montana Regents' duty to speak up for MUS

A five-justice panel of the Montana Supreme Court has affirmed the duty of university regents to discuss university funding, including ballot issues, in open public meetings.
The unanimous decision written by Chief Justice Mike McGrath holds that Regent Martha Sheehy, of Billings, didn't violate the state code of ethics at a Board of Regents meeting in 2017 when she and other regents asked questions during a board meeting about supporting the renewal of the 6-Mill Levy for higher education.
Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan had concluded that Sheehy and other regents made some remarks during the public meeting that were violations of the state code of ethics because they favored the levy and were spoken using the meeting space and equipment furnished by the public.
The Supreme Court rejected Mangan's conclusions, ruling that Sheehy's remarks were legal and that the commissioner of political practices has no jurisdiction over her as a regent. Although regents are public employees as defined by the state code of ethics, they aren't under the jurisdiction of the COPP, which is limited to violations by a "state officer, legislator or state employee," the high court said.
In a concurring opinion, Justice Laurie McKinnon took issue with the COPP's suggestion that regents should hold non-public meetings to discuss ballot issues: "COPP has argued that the Board should take its questions and concerns on important public issues, such as the 6-Mill Levy, outside of the public arena where the press and public will have no opportunity to know the operations of the Board. COPP’s suggestion ultimately risks curbing a Regent’s inclination to freely engage in public discussion and imperils the public’s constitutional rights to know and participate.
"Regents should not be fearful of retribution for conducting open, noticed meetings, and asking questions pertaining to their constitutionally and statutorily defined duties. To suggest that their discussions should be conducted behind closed doors is antithetical to Montana’s commitment to the open and meaningful exchange of governmental bodies in front of their constituents."
We commend McKinnon's attention to the public's right to know as guaranteed in the Montana Constitution. The suggestion of regents meeting secretly prompted Lee Montana Newspapers to file a friend of the court brief to support open meetings. Montanans' right to know was ably defended by the newspapers' attorneys, Kelly J.C. Gallinger and Aaron M. Dunn of Billings.
For full disclosure, Sheehy usually represents The Billings Gazette in First Amendment and open government litigation.
The COPP ruled in response to a complaint filed in 2018 by Tim Adams, who was then running on the Green Party ticket for U.S. Senate. Sheehy promptly appealed the COPP decision to Yellowstone County District Court where Judge Gregory Todd ruled last year that Sheehy had not violated the state code of ethics. The COPP appealed to the Supreme Court. Justices Beth Baker, Dirk Sandefur and Jim Rice concurred in McGrath's opinion and McKinnon "specially" concurred in a separate opinion.
Importantly, all five justices agreed that regents are accountable to the public and that the Constitution and statutes require them to perform their duties in public. McGrath wrote, in part: "a Board of Regents member has not only the power, but also the constitutional and statutory duty to ensure the health and stability of the MUS (Montana University System). Obviously included in such duties is ensuring the financial stability of the MUS. ... supporting and discussing the 6-Milll Levy, a major financing source for the MUS, is inherently an action authorized by law and properly incidental to Regent Sheehy's duties."