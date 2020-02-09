Gazette opinion: Montana's building bond impasse must be resolved this month

Makoshika State Park is breathtakingly beautiful, but it's dry. The only drinking water source in the sprawling eastern Montana badlands park is at the visitors center on Glendive's doorstep. A longtime need for water will be fulfilled with construction of a waterline from the visitor center to the Cains Coulee campground. The $1.3 million water project approved by the 2019 Legislature and Gov. Steve Bullock is among dozens of infrastructure projects to be financed with an $80 million bond sale.
The governor's office and Department of Administration initially planned to sell those bonds last fall, but an ongoing dispute with Legislative Auditor Angus Maciver has delayed the sale.
What's at stake includes:
- $16 million for remodeling the old Romney Hall in Bozeman to accommodate 1,000 students a day on the Montana State University campus where enrollment has been growing for a decade.
- $2 million to upgrade state agricultural research stations statewide.
- $3 million for seven bridge projects statewide.
- $800,000 for building work at the Dawson County Regional Prison.
- $5 million for a Montana National Guard armory in Butte.
- Water, wastewater or storm water projects in Roundup, Scobey, Circle, Hardin, Harlowton, Red Lodge, Plentywood, Winnett, Baker, White Sulphur Springs and 15 other cities with grants ranging from $500,000 to $625,000.
- More than 200 other public projects for local infrastructure improvements, many of which have been on the drawing board for years for lack of funds.
To prevent further delays, the state started some of these approved projects last year with self-loans that will be repaid from the bond issue. The bond money will be needed to carry the work through the 2000 construction season. A bond issue timeline from the state's bond counsel late last month calls for closing the sale on March 26.
For that to happen, the legislative auditor must provide an opinion on the state's comprehensive annual financial reports. Maciver told The Gazette last week that he couldn't yet say what that opinion will be. He said that his staff is still in the middle of preparing the financial audit of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, an audit that started six months ago. Maciver said that audit standards prohibit him from discussing the work while still in progress.
There have been communications between Maciver, DPHHS and Bullock's Budget Director Tom Livers. Unfortunately, these exchanges have not resolved the differences.
You have free articles remaining.
On Wednesday, DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan sent Maciver a response that detailed the errors the department found in the auditor's information. Medicaid is not one program, but several, each with varying eligibility requirements and federal matches. Hogan said that the auditor's findings don't accurately reflect those program differences, and thus report errors where there were none.
While auditors reported finding "indications of ineligibility" for 26 of 63 enrollees sampled, DPHHS identified only five of 63 in error.
Auditors calculated "questioned costs" of $1.7 million, but DPHHS identified $12,790 in actual costs in error.
The auditors reportedly extrapolated that $1.7 million in questioned costs for 26 individuals to the state's entire Medicaid population, which was 235,720 children and adults in October. According to DPHHS, that calculation resulted in possible "questioned costs" from the auditors of $260 million that the Legislative Audit Division says must be disclosed as a contingent liability in case the federal government demands repayment.
However, the Medicaid program demands repayment based on actual costs, not on extrapolations as the auditors reportedly have calculated. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid audits the state Medicaid program at least annually and most recently found $12,000 in overpayments for the previous year.
It would be much easier to understand this audit impasse if the document at issue was publicly available, but Maciver has declined to release the audit till it is complete, which he estimated will be in mid-March. Maciver told The Gazette last week that he expects to release his auditor's opinion on the state's financial statements on Feb. 14. But as of Feb. 5, declined to say what that opinion will be.
This issue is at once arcane and urgent. We call on Maciver, Livers and Hogan to keep talking — civilly and respectfully — to reach a common understanding of the complex facts in Medicaid administration and standards of governmental auditing.
On Jan. 30, Bullock said he expects the bond issue will move forward in time to avoid construction delays. He told The Gazette editorial board that bond counsel has advised that the auditor concerns are unlikely to affect the issue. The bonds must be sold; Montanans in dozens of communities are counting on these building funds.