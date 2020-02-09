Gazette opinion: Montana's building bond impasse must be resolved this month

To prevent further delays, the state started some of these approved projects last year with self-loans that will be repaid from the bond issue. The bond money will be needed to carry the work through the 2000 construction season. A bond issue timeline from the state's bond counsel late last month calls for closing the sale on March 26.

For that to happen, the legislative auditor must provide an opinion on the state's comprehensive annual financial reports. Maciver told The Gazette last week that he couldn't yet say what that opinion will be. He said that his staff is still in the middle of preparing the financial audit of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, an audit that started six months ago. Maciver said that audit standards prohibit him from discussing the work while still in progress.

There have been communications between Maciver, DPHHS and Bullock's Budget Director Tom Livers. Unfortunately, these exchanges have not resolved the differences.

On Wednesday, DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan sent Maciver a response that detailed the errors the department found in the auditor's information. Medicaid is not one program, but several, each with varying eligibility requirements and federal matches. Hogan said that the auditor's findings don't accurately reflect those program differences, and thus report errors where there were none.