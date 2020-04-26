Gazette opinion: Montana will not tolerate a resurgence of hatred

“When this kind of literature is dropped in communities, the purpose is to spread anti-Semitism and target the local Jewish community,” he explained.

Sure enough, last week, similar literature was spread around Livingston — again in the dead of night. And there were also reports of fliers circulated in Billings.

“In response, we need to support our Jewish friends and neighbors and condemn these efforts to divide our communities," McAdam said.

That's right. With these efforts spreading, the message rejecting these attacks must be clear and unequivocal:

No hate in our state.

We are confident that Montanans will speak out against hatred wherever it appears. In good economic times or bad, there's simply no room for racial or ethnic or religious hatred here. We must call it out, and shame it back into the darkness.

Not in our town.