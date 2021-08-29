Gazette opinion: MontanaFair deserves a blue-ribbon

Another MontanaFair is in the books, and it should be awarded a blue ribbon.

MetraPark spokesperson Ray Massie said Friday that he was still waiting on the final numbers from the finance folks, but it appears that this year’s Fair had two of the top-grossing night concerts in the event’s history. The Kesha concert is the new all-time No. 1, and Cody Johnson came in at No. 3 (Kelly Clarkson in 2018 is No. 2.) This year’s night shows appear to have set a record with more than $700,000 in ticket sales.

Also, he said, the Mighty Thomas Carnival had its second-highest revenue year ever, even with two days of rain and two days of scorching temperatures. The carnival set a Saturday-night revenue record on August 14, and August 21 was the second-best Saturday ever.

Massie said that having last year’s MontanaFair, even though it was heavily modified, was a big help for organizers. “It was much easier to get into full swing of the fair than starting from scratch,” he said. “Credit should go to the community and the Yellowstone County commissioners for forging ahead in 2020, which led us to this place in 2021.”

It wasn’t the easiest of decisions back in 2020, and the fair took a lot of planning and re-planning on the fly to make it safe and enjoyable. The same was true this year.