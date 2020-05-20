Gazette opinion: MontanaFair is still on schedule

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Montana heads into Phase Two of COVID recovery, MontanaFair is still on schedule.

We're all for that.

"We're 80 days away," Ray Massie, Metra's marketing manager, said Tuesday. "We're on about our 33rd iteration of what the fair will look like, but we're still on."

Massie said that while safety concessions must be made, "We're confident that it's going to be a good event. We're going to offer a good product at a reasonable price and give people something fun to do in early August."

If MontanaFair goes off according to plan, this will be the 105th straight year without a miss for the event.

"That covers the 1918 pandemic, the 1968 pandemic, the 2009 pandemic, two World Wars, the stock market crash, Vietnam and 9/11," Massie said.

That tradition is nothing to, er, sneeze at. While it's no reason to hold an event if people will be endangered, it's also shows the fair's importance to the community. And, Massie says, the fair board is making sure that people will be safe.