Gazette opinion: MontanaFair is still on schedule

As Montana heads into Phase Two of COVID recovery, MontanaFair is still on schedule.
We're all for that.
"We're 80 days away," Ray Massie, Metra's marketing manager, said Tuesday. "We're on about our 33rd iteration of what the fair will look like, but we're still on."
Massie said that while safety concessions must be made, "We're confident that it's going to be a good event. We're going to offer a good product at a reasonable price and give people something fun to do in early August."
If MontanaFair goes off according to plan, this will be the 105th straight year without a miss for the event.
"That covers the 1918 pandemic, the 1968 pandemic, the 2009 pandemic, two World Wars, the stock market crash, Vietnam and 9/11," Massie said.
That tradition is nothing to, er, sneeze at. While it's no reason to hold an event if people will be endangered, it's also shows the fair's importance to the community. And, Massie says, the fair board is making sure that people will be safe.
That's the primary issue as fair planning continues, he said. "We want to provide not just an environment where people feel safe, but one in which they are actually safe," he said.
Planners have broken down the fair experience into three parts: Agriculture, food and beverage, and entertainment. Each aspect requires safety planning, and while the event won't be identical to fairs past, Massie is pleased with progress.
Reopening MetraPark is a step-by-step process, Massie said, and each time a hurdle is overcome, things get better.
This weekend's graduation is a big step.
Also, the field hospital set up at the facility is being dismantled, he said, and loaded into ten 40-foot containers, to be shipped to Fort Harrison.
We believe every one of these steps to be positive. If we suffer reversals along the way, so be it. Plans can change. But if things continue to go as well as they are, with such careful planning, there's no reason we can't be enjoying critters, cotton candy and the carnival in August.
Billings will be ready. Spring has been an ordeal.
