Gazette opinion: More firearms training necessary

Given that Gov. Greg Gianforte is all but certain to sign the bill, these concerns are not about to be addressed directly.

But we would urge the Legislature to do one critical thing: Dramatically increase both funding for and availability of firearms training in the state.

Hunter safety is a part of firearms training but it is not everything. For those who are not hunters but carry firearms for self-protection, we urge training to minimize accidental tragedy.

It remains to be seen whether the limits the bill places on the Board of Regents and the University System are unconstitutional, as an accompanying legal note on the bill warns. But if the measure becomes state law, the least we can do is train firearms owners to minimize the risk this bill presents to themselves and to others.

