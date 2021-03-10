Gazette opinion: New drop-off center at landfill will make a world of difference

Genuinely good news has been in short supply for the past year or so, but things are looking up. Vaccinations are spreading faster than COVID across Montana, and at least for the moment, we're enjoying springlike weather.
But we would be remiss if we didn't comment upon one of the more encouraging developments in civic life that we've seen in a while.
That would be the new drop-off center at the Billings Regional Landfill.
The combination of wind and trash has presented a nightmarish scenario for Hillcrest Road area residents in south Billings for many years. Sanitation workers had tried everything, including erecting "emergency" fences during windy conditions that would soon fill up with "blow-away" trash and become ineffective.
Both county workers and volunteers made valiant and frequent efforts to clean up the area. But wind and trash are facts of life, and half measures weren't going to get it done.
Back in 2017, then-Public Works director David Mumford and Vester Wilson, superintendent of the Billings Solid Waste Division at the time, came up with the idea of an indoor drop-off center. Dropping off is where most loose trash blows around; after it's been dropped off, the trash is able to be controlled effectively.
Construction began in 2019 and within days the 60,000-foot drop-off facility will be open to the public. It is a huge advance. Thanks to Mumford and Wilson, to Mayor Bill Cole, and to the entire Public Works Department. Problem solved.
It's also a good time to thank all the volunteers, all over the city, who give their time and energy to cleanup efforts every year — whether it's trash near the landfill or broken glass on the Rims, there have been steady streams of volunteers willing to work to make our city cleaner and more attractive.
And it's just about that time of year.
As snow recedes (and mud advances), it's a good time to clean up a winter's worth of detritus. Watch the Gazette for notice of organized cleanup initiatives. Whether participating with a group or on your own, starting with our own yards and neighborhoods and spreading through the city, there will be plenty of opportunities to help out.
Thanks in advance for doing so.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board consists of President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.