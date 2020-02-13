Gazette opinion: New lease on life for Hell Creek Park

Perched beside a south finger of Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek State Park is a favorite summer destination for campers, anglers and boaters who want to enjoy Montana's outdoors far from city lights. Hunters also use the 327-acre park.
For years, Hell Creek's future has been in doubt, largely because the park needed and still needs costly infrastructure improvements. Park management also is challenged by ongoing disputes between the FWP, the Corps of Engineers and the private owners of the Hell Creek marina concession.
The state has invested nearly $3 million in this sprawling Missouri Breaks park since 2017. Montanans should get to enjoy a return on that investment. The 2017 Montana Legislature appropriated $2 million in parks money to the state transportation department and Garfield County to improve the bumpy, 26-mile gravel road between Jordan and Hell Creek. The 2019 Legislature invested $700,000 in a new sewer and water system for Hell Creek that was recently completed.
“Hell Creek State Park is a critical site for many Montanans and visitors to our state, with important access to Fort Peck Reservoir,” said FWP director Martha Williams, in a press release Tuesday. “We’ve made significant infrastructure improvements to the site and look forward to managing it as a state park for decades to come.”
Williams' press release announced that FWP is starting negotiations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to renew a long-term lease on the entire Hell Creek Park. This state park is on federal land, which the state has leased for no fee for 30 years. The lease expires in April 2021.
Just five years ago, the newly established Montana State Parks Board classified Hell Creek as a site that shouldn't receive further investment as the board set priorities for extremely limited funding. The deferred maintenance backlog for Montana's 55 state parks has been estimated at $26 million and the annual operations/maintenance budget is less than $10 million.
Now Hell Creek is back on the FWP priority list.
Hell Creek needs an investment of at least $4 million to make it "a genuine park destination", Tom Towe of Billings told Gov. Steve Bullock in December. Bullock appointed Towe, who previously chaired the state parks board, to lead the discussion of funding for the park.
The 2019 Legislature and Bullock approved a new law that raises the optional park fee on vehicle registrations from $6 to $9. The fee, which vehicle owners may opt out of, is projected to increase state parks maintenance funds by nearly $1 million a year. That money will be allocated to projects by the 2021 Legislature.
Modest increases in park user fees for camping and other activities are scheduled for this year. Those revenue increases will be tremendously helpful, but won't fix the entire maintenance backlog in all the state's 55 parks. Friends of Hell Creek in Garfield County and beyond will need to work with the state to pull together resources for improving the park they love.
Hell Creek should stay a public park, providing recreation opportunity in Eastern Montana. We applaud the announcement Tuesday that Montana FWP is negotiating a long-term lease renewal with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.