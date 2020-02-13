Gazette opinion: New lease on life for Hell Creek Park

Perched beside a south finger of Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek State Park is a favorite summer destination for campers, anglers and boaters who want to enjoy Montana's outdoors far from city lights. Hunters also use the 327-acre park.

For years, Hell Creek's future has been in doubt, largely because the park needed and still needs costly infrastructure improvements. Park management also is challenged by ongoing disputes between the FWP, the Corps of Engineers and the private owners of the Hell Creek marina concession.

The state has invested nearly $3 million in this sprawling Missouri Breaks park since 2017. Montanans should get to enjoy a return on that investment. The 2017 Montana Legislature appropriated $2 million in parks money to the state transportation department and Garfield County to improve the bumpy, 26-mile gravel road between Jordan and Hell Creek. The 2019 Legislature invested $700,000 in a new sewer and water system for Hell Creek that was recently completed.

“Hell Creek State Park is a critical site for many Montanans and visitors to our state, with important access to Fort Peck Reservoir,” said FWP director Martha Williams, in a press release Tuesday. “We’ve made significant infrastructure improvements to the site and look forward to managing it as a state park for decades to come.”