Gazette opinion: No, Sen. Daines, we're not over it yet

That’s the problem. This impeachment should not be partisan. There should be a bipartisan revulsion at the events of Jan. 6, which were very clearly incited by the President’s rhetoric on the election.

And yours — although you take no responsibility now for your shop sending out a fundraising pitch saying, “Dems are trying to steal the election.”

You were reelected by a healthy margin in this state. We respect that. We respect the fact that you have accomplished some things that were important to Montanans in your first Senate term. But you need to take personal responsibility for your slavish devotion to a demagogue who attacked our entire democratic system.

You have a great deal of work to do to restore any measure of credibility. The best thing you can do is apologize and accept accountability for your actions, which you have yet to do.

We’re not over it. We shouldn’t be. And you can’t get us there by trying to gloss over a ghastly attack on America’s government.

It’s time to cowboy up and admit you were wrong.

The Billings Gazette Editorial Board consists of President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.

