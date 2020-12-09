Gazette opinion: Now that vaccines are close, let's redouble efforts to protect people

This week's COVID-19 news is an agonizing study in contrasts.
First, the good: British citizens began receiving the world's first shots of a clinically authorized, tested vaccine against the virus. And Montana got the news that the first 9,750 doses of Pfizer's vaccine is expected in the state as early as Dec. 15, and will go to frontline health care workers.
Then there was other news.
On Nov. 27, psychiatrist Dr. Larry Amstutz became the first Billings Clinic staff member to die of the disease. His friend and coworker, Dr. Fran Argani, said, "This virus shows no mercy whatsoever."
On Monday, registered nurse Ellen Edlund, who has worked at Billings Clinic for more than 15 years, lay, fighting for her life, as the disease she has helped so many patients to fight left the nurse incapable of breathing without a respirator.
And Yellowstone County public health officials believe we are now seeing the leading edge of an anticipated post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.
The county had 109 new cases Saturday, 186 on Sunday, 213 on Monday and 71 on Tuesday. And RiverStone Health is still fighting a backlog of at least 500 untraced cases.
Given that Dr. Anthony Fauci's prediction of "a surge upon a surge" of patients seems to be showing up right on time, it certainly seems prudent for Montanans to redouble their precautionary efforts.
As we are a tantalizing few months away from the ability to vaccinate most of the population, it certainly seems to make sense to do everything possible to flatten the latest curve before it claims more and more victims.
To that end, we believe everyone from the state university system to School District No. 2 should be consulting with public-health experts about whether a return to remote learning and other anti-pandemic efforts is a good idea.
We hate the thought of more and more families being put in the position of knowing a loved one "almost" survived the pandemic, only to fall victim just as vaccines began to be administered.
Similarly, we believe stricter precautions should be put into place before the "Thanksgiving surge" is followed by the "Christmas surge," the "New Year's Eve surge," and the "back-to-school surge."
The contrasts are stark: We are close to victory, yet more than 285,000 Americans have died.
Let's do everything we can to keep our people safe.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.
