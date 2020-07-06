Gazette opinion: Now would be a great time for a gift to a nonprofit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The "street edition" innovation employed by Billings' Relay for Life this coming Friday points up the fact that this virus is hitting one vulnerable area very hard: Our nonprofits.

Summer is a time when many fundraising events occur. A key example is Heart & Sole Run, benefiting YMCA and Billings TrailNet. The race was run virtually this year, and while participation was gratifying and much appreciated, it came nowhere near to the numbers — and hence the funding — the event usually draws.

Many other fund-raising events have been canceled outright or postponed.

But for the nonprofits themselves, expenses continue apace — and, for some, are increasing with the staggering joblessness and other virus-related effects.

As more people are hard-hit by the coronavirus economy, more of them need to avail themselves of social services, and many of these are privately funded or at least depend greatly on donations as opposed to government funding.

So enjoy the luminarias and the street edition of Relay for Life this Friday Find a way to give to the American Cancer Society.

And please: If you usually participate in a fund-raising event that has been canceled, altered or delayed, consider an outright donation to the nonprofit in question. Your gift would never be more appreciated than it will be now.

