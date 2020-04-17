Gazette opinion: Now's the time to rebuild and re-employ

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here's an idea: Can the legislative and executive branches of our federal government take a break from posturing, blame-casting and butt-covering — the traditional D.C. indoor sports that seem to be thriving during the COVID crisis — and actually get one thing accomplished that just about everybody in the country can agree on?

That would be an infrastructure and jobs program of unprecedented proportion.

It's great that the $1,200 checks are starting to arrive, although many people clearly have far more needs than the checks can begin to cover. But how about offering jobs instead of gestures? We already have some 20 million people — more than 11% of the workforce — seeking unemployment benefits. At the same time, our infrastructure needs have literally never been greater. Democrats in Congress have suggested a $760 billion, 5-year plan. President Donald Trump has pushed a $2 trillion, 10-year plan.

We would suggest adding some ambition and dollars to the front end of both proposals. Five- and 10-year plans are logical but in the situation we find ourselves, we should be looking at how we can maximize both employment and capital investment in the next two years.