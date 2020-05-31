Gazette opinion: Ominous cracks in our public education system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There's a reason Billings Public Schools are struggling to find a workaround to a COVID-related technicality and get a school levy election scheduled.

The reason: The levy money is desperately needed to keep schools functioning.

Districts across the state are facing the same issues that Billings is, including budget cuts that mean there's not enough money to pay teachers — both regular and substitute — much less fix buildings.

As Billings Gazette education reporter Matt Hoffman reported last week, levies "are a fundamental part of Montana's school finance system. State rules set a base budget using a mix of state, local and federal funds, but school districts can choose to run elections about raising local property taxes to exceed that maximum budget by up to 20 percent through general fund levies. Schools can also run more specialized levies to raise money for things like small infrastructure projects or technology costs."

Billings superintendent Greg Upham has previously announced likely cuts of almost 40 positions, and that's not enough to balance the books. Without levy money, more cuts are inevitable.