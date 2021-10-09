Gazette opinion: Open northern border — now

Memo to President Biden: Open up the border with Canada. Now.

It's very rare to find Republicans and Democrats — in Montana or anywhere — in agreement on an issue.

The issue of the northern border closure is one of those rare points of agreement — for good reason. Keeping the border closed is destructive and unnecessary.

There are so many reasons why the border being closed to vaccinated Canadians makes no sense.

First of all, yes, they're vaccinated. Second, the vaccination rates in Canada are far, far above vaccination rates here. According to latest figures, more than 80 percent of all Canadians and 87 percent of Canadians over 12 are vaccinated. Roughly 75 percent of neighboring Alberta's eligible population is vaccinated, more than any other state and far more than Montana's rate of approximately 50 percent.

Also, the United States is apparently about to lift restrictions on Canadians arriving by air. Why, then, does it make sense to continue to restrict travel by road?

We certainly take seriously Montana's status as one of the only states in the country where new cases are rising. But keeping out vaccinated Canadians is not going to improve anything.