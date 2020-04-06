Gazette opinion: Pandemic shouldn't be an excuse to pollute

How many people have been driving during this pandemic and traveled down a thoroughfare in Billings to think, "Huh, how can that possibly be considered an essential business?"
While it's hard to figure an exact pattern of businesses staying open as essential and which ones are closed, it's a good reminder that even during this time of crisis and closure because of COVID-19, things aren't so black or white.
So, if some businesses can keep running, even though we're not sure what makes them essential, it seems a bit odd that the federal government is relaxing the environmental protection rules on pollution during this time. In other words, fast food can stay open, but we may be willing to look the other way on industrial pollution.
We understand the basis of this new directive: Labs may be busy helping out other clients during the pandemic and not have time to process water or air samples. Moreover, some of the businesses that supply materials and people power may be closed, making it impossible to monitor some large industrial sites. This would leave these federally-monitored sites in impossible situations.
However, that scenario also seems rare or unlikely.
We're concerned that certain (hopefully) temporary rollbacks on testing aren't permanent. Even more importantly, we worry that in our zeal to protect the health of citizens by shutting down the economy and socially distancing, we might be sacrificing clean water and clean air for the purpose of expediency. Think about it this way: Coronavirus causes respiratory disease; well, the same is true if we let pollution ramp up, too.
Federal and state officials are quick to point out that these new agency rules, which allow for flexibility, don't give a free pass on pollution. They do not say companies, like refineries and wastewater treatment plants, can just dump whatever they want into the air or water. That's decidedly not what the temporary flexibility said.
However, it says the EPA will not seek penalties for violations of routine compliance monitoring and laboratory testing if there is evidence of COVID-19 delays. In other words, if companies or entities which are required to test for pollution can prove that the coronavirus is at fault for the lack of compliance, the EPA will not pursue fines.
While we understand that the EPA rules have been crafted to state the excuse must be COVID-19 related, we wonder how far that can be stretched. We wonder if the EPA and the state will simply accept that as an excuse, or will they, as the law requires, insist that operations that must test "provide supporting documentation?"
We believe that the already overworked regulatory agencies like the state's Department of Environmental Quality or the regional EPA may simply move on, like the rest of the world after the immediate threat of COVID-19 lifts. That concerns us because we worry that these new changes to pollution rules will invite companies not to comply or take advantage of the situation by dumping dangerous or toxic materials into our waterways or airways, even if temporarily.
The real problem, of course, is that if the monitoring is not done or turned off because of some excuse, real or trumped up, that the public will not know what was put into the water or air and how dangerous those materials are. The EPA has said these new rules in no way allow for more pollution, but at the same time, the agency has relaxed testing standards. That's a clever parsing of the situation. If the EPA and state cannot monitor or test independently, then they can never know if toxic substances have been exceeded. It would be pretty hard for the agencies to cite an offender when it has no basis because it has no test results.
Really, that's the problem. While we understand and appreciate that virtually no aspect of life anywhere has been left untouched by the coronavirus, we're worried that relaxing these rules is just a end-run to allow big polluters to go unchecked for awhile. And if these groups put more pollution into our air and waters, that could be just as dangerous as any disease we're facing right now.
We can't be so worried about COVID-19 that we're willing to forego all the hard work Montanans have done to clean up our air and water and hold those who pollute accountable.
