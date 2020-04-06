Gazette opinion: Pandemic shouldn't be an excuse to pollute

The real problem, of course, is that if the monitoring is not done or turned off because of some excuse, real or trumped up, that the public will not know what was put into the water or air and how dangerous those materials are. The EPA has said these new rules in no way allow for more pollution, but at the same time, the agency has relaxed testing standards. That's a clever parsing of the situation. If the EPA and state cannot monitor or test independently, then they can never know if toxic substances have been exceeded. It would be pretty hard for the agencies to cite an offender when it has no basis because it has no test results.