Gazette opinion: Planned medical school is welcome news for Billings

That argument hardly seems credible to us. The fact that an investment in Billings and in RVU’s expansion makes financial sense is a feature, not a bug. The fact that RVU’s parent company owns medical schools in other locations is similarly an advantage, not a drawback. And certainly it’s good to remember that “for-profit” is not a scarlet letter.

As a key component of the business community, The Billings Gazette welcomes RVU to Billings. We foresee more opportunity for Montana students who wish to become doctors. We see more opportunity for our existing health care institutions to get promising talent in the form of interns and residents. We see opportunity for all the local businesses that will play a supporting role for the school. And we see long-term medical careers made and spent here in Billings, to the advantage of all.

We are eager for Rocky Vista to proceed, but progress must be orderly. The school must build alliances and relationships by listening carefully to local medical and educational providers and institutions. There will be no substitute for those relationships as the school approaches the day when students will be on campus.