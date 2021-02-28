Gazette opinion: Planned medical school is welcome news for Billings

The announcement that Rocky Vista University is planning to open a medical school in Billings is welcome in the extreme.
As those involved in the successful effort to attract RVU to Billings have pointed out, it’s a match that could not be more fortuitous. Billings is a growing regional medical center serving much of the state. RVU is already a leader in medical education across the Mountain West.
It is an enormous gap in Montana’s health care infrastructure that the state is one of only four in our nation that does not have a medical school. Nature — and business — abhors a vacuum and as population growth continues in the Northern Rockies, it has become evident that situation must change.
Interestingly, two schools within the state have been planned more or less on the same timeline — RVU in Billings and Touro University System, which proposes a medical school in Great Falls.
There is room for both. But clearly the business and health care community in Great Falls doesn’t see it that way. In Friday’s Billings Gazette, an OpEd submitted by a Benefis osteopath and State Rep. Ed Buttrey, long a leader of the business community in Great Falls, tried scare tactics to weaken RVU’s accreditation case, claiming that its ownership by a private-equity firm should disqualify RVU and spinning a scenario in which some unknown larger company would take over RVU, with dire result.
That argument hardly seems credible to us. The fact that an investment in Billings and in RVU’s expansion makes financial sense is a feature, not a bug. The fact that RVU’s parent company owns medical schools in other locations is similarly an advantage, not a drawback. And certainly it’s good to remember that “for-profit” is not a scarlet letter.
As a key component of the business community, The Billings Gazette welcomes RVU to Billings. We foresee more opportunity for Montana students who wish to become doctors. We see more opportunity for our existing health care institutions to get promising talent in the form of interns and residents. We see opportunity for all the local businesses that will play a supporting role for the school. And we see long-term medical careers made and spent here in Billings, to the advantage of all.
We are eager for Rocky Vista to proceed, but progress must be orderly. The school must build alliances and relationships by listening carefully to local medical and educational providers and institutions. There will be no substitute for those relationships as the school approaches the day when students will be on campus.
For now, full speed ahead. Montana’s health care needs — and our statewide economy — are too important for the kind of petty gamesmanship exhibited by Benefis and Buttrey in Friday’s piece, and we trust wiser heads will prevail.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board consists of President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.