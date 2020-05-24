Gazette opinion: Please mail back that ballot

Every county in Montana, including Yellowstone, opted to conduct this year's primary election by mail to avoid risk to voters and election workers and volunteers. Every registered voter was sent a mail-in ballot. Voters choose their party's ballot from those provided, fill it in and mail it back. Since there is no way to vote in person, postage for each return envelope is paid by Yellowstone County.

So, in addition to the cost of printing the ballots, the county has paid more than $80,000 just to send the ballots to the voters and back.

So among the very good reasons to vote are these three: There's a lot at stake. Your ballot represents a significant investment in the election process. And it's never been easier to participate.

The biggest reason of all, of course, is to protect the very form of government that gives you the right to make the choices that affect almost every aspect of our lives. So if you haven't yet done so, please make your voting decisions, mark your ballot and stick it in the mail.

Help all of us create a more perfect union. The best form of government in the world depends on it.

