Gazette opinion: Public information helps stop epidemics

The risk of a person in Billings contracting the new Chinese coronavirus is extremely remote, but not impossible because communicable diseases can literally fly around the world on planes. That's why emergency preparedness professionals at RiverStone Health must always be ready to respond immediately to public health emergencies.

The government of China took dramatic action to restrict travel during that nation's biggest holiday and attempted to quarantine tens of millions of people in the city and province where the new virus was first identified. But China's authoritarian leadership was slow to respond in the first weeks of the epidemic and slower yet to publicize the risk to travelers. The Communist regime's attempts to suppress scientific facts allowed the new virus to spread in December and to become a global health threat in January. Although many people who contract this new respiratory illness have only mild symptoms and recover, the death rate appears to be higher than the death rate from influenza.

"It's a remote chance that someone in Billings would have it, but we're prepared to manage it," said Shawn Hinz, of RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department. RiverStone has been preparing since mid-January in cooperation with local hospitals, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.