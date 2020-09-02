Gazette opinion: Public Safety Levy's passage is essential

As if there were not already plenty of statistical evidence as to why Billings' Public Safety Levy is urgently needed, officials announced Tuesday that Yellowstone County has seen a significant uptick in violent crime since the start of the pandemic.

Billings has seen nine homicides this year. In 2015, that was the total for the entire year — and since then, the most Billings has had in a year has been five.

From March through July, homicide, robbery and aggravated assault has increased 21% over the same period in 2019. Robberies alone are up 44%.