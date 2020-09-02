Gazette opinion: Public Safety Levy's passage is essential

As if there were not already plenty of statistical evidence as to why Billings' Public Safety Levy is urgently needed, officials announced Tuesday that Yellowstone County has seen a significant uptick in violent crime since the start of the pandemic.
Billings has seen nine homicides this year. In 2015, that was the total for the entire year — and since then, the most Billings has had in a year has been five.
From March through July, homicide, robbery and aggravated assault has increased 21% over the same period in 2019. Robberies alone are up 44%.
“This means we had 67 more violent crimes and 67 more victims during that time,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said at Tuesday's press conference.
Billings voters have begun to get their ballots for the mail-in vote on the public safety levy. It would replace an $8 million levy passed in 2004 that still provides partial funding to police, fire, courts and 911 services.
The new proposed levy is based on a mill amount. It would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners, which is worth approximately $12 million this year.
It's vital that this levy succeed. Even before the recent increase in violent crime, police, fire and other emergency services were running at a deficit. When you realize the funding is still at 2004 levels, it's no wonder.
This levy is long overdue, and the impact of rejecting it would be profound.
In order for the local economy to prosper, Billings must be a safe place to live, work and do business, and we must keep fire response times from getting worse. Passing the Public Safety Levy is in everyone's best interest. Please send your ballot back with a "yes" vote.
