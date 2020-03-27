Gazette opinion: Rare bipartisan cooperation was needed; questions remain about the details

It's sad that it took the worst pandemic in a century to get Congress working together, but we're relieved that a $2 trillion economic recovery package passed Congress and appears to be a done deal.

The specifics of the more than 500-page bill initially appear to leave no sector of the economy or society untouched -- and that's exactly the comprehensive deal all Americans had hoped for.

As details emerge, we hope that the bill and specifics will be as successful as other economic recovery packages, namely the 2008 Troubled Assets legislation. By comparison, this new deal dwarfs previous ones and certainly looks to be more comprehensive.

However, as the stimulus begins to get to the average American and the small businesses, all of whom are hurting at this moment, we'll see how well our elected leaders did at ensuring equitable relief, and making sure the average worker and family was helped when compared to large businesses and corporations.