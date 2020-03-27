Gazette opinion: Rare bipartisan cooperation was needed; questions remain about the details

It's sad that it took the worst pandemic in a century to get Congress working together, but we're relieved that a $2 trillion economic recovery package passed Congress and appears to be a done deal.
The specifics of the more than 500-page bill initially appear to leave no sector of the economy or society untouched -- and that's exactly the comprehensive deal all Americans had hoped for.
As details emerge, we hope that the bill and specifics will be as successful as other economic recovery packages, namely the 2008 Troubled Assets legislation. By comparison, this new deal dwarfs previous ones and certainly looks to be more comprehensive.
However, as the stimulus begins to get to the average American and the small businesses, all of whom are hurting at this moment, we'll see how well our elected leaders did at ensuring equitable relief, and making sure the average worker and family was helped when compared to large businesses and corporations.
We believe our Congressional leaders had no other choice than to pass a sweeping, large and comprehensive bill, but we also want them to be transparent about how such a huge measure will be paid for, and what implications there will be for our economy. Remember, the 2020 federal deficit was projected (before the coronavirus pandemic) to be at $1.1 trillion. A $2 trillion help package is roughly 40 percent of the entire federal yearly budget, adding to the revenue imbalance. With an economy clearly heading for recession, how will America pay for this much needed help without serious economic sacrifice from all sectors of the economy, namely increased taxes? And you know, increased taxes is something Congress avoids even more than the coronavirus.
We need straight, honest answers from leaders about the economic impact.
In the short term, though, we believe this necessary economic stimulus will help in the following ways.
Many small businesses are eligible for no-interest loans or grants that will hopefully mean the heart of the American economy can move forward and afford to keep its workers on the payroll.
There is more than $175 billion for local and state governments. We saw what a boost such economic reinvestment could mean to communities, and we'd urge our local and state leaders to look at that ever-growing list of deferred maintenance, crumbling infrastructure and growth projects and suggest that this is the perfect time to get these critical items finished and put Montanans back to work. The question is: How can we maximize the funds that will come to Montana to get work done for the state and get work for unemployed residents?
Hospitals and healthcare systems are slated for $130 billion of funding, with special attention given to those areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. While the full extent of the pandemic is unknown, we believe this moment in history has taught us that we need a public investment in our healthcare facilities and training, and believe this can also help transform and update our facilities here in Montana. That means employment and better facilities for Montana and we salute Congress for putting funding where it's most needed.
While nearly $470 billion goes to large, distressed corporations, we're happy that Congress also put some independent, federal oversight to make sure there is not fraud and abuse. We hope that as help is given to small businesses and the average American, we make sure money is not wasted. We hope that reports of fraud and abuse are made public so that the public has trust that the money is spent correctly and isn't, as some members worried, a "large corporation slush fund."
The relief package expands the food stamps and unemployment benefits and that's important because this crisis has plunged a record number of families into chaos. On Thursday, the number of unemployment claims rose to 3.3 million.
There's also $8 billion in assistance going to tribal governments. That's critical for healthcare and support for Montana's eight tribal governments. We cannot forget about the pandemic impacts on our reservations.
Finally, we would point out that the measure approved in Congress was really the third measure passed since the pandemic began in the United States. Previously, there was an $8.3 billion bill to help healthcare systems and another $100 billion for more robust immediate unemployment benefits.
We appreciate the bipartisan work that went into this deal. It's not often that we can say this, but Congress acted best when we needed it most.
