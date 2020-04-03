Gazette opinion: Remember the next coming crisis

Some may encounter an impossible scenario when they return to work because they were previously working paycheck to paycheck, and find themselves buried too deep.

We believe that leaders may have to think beyond the first shot of a recovery check. Some people will be forced to leave the house too early in order to try to find work, and be in situations where they not only risk their own personal health, but the health of the entire community.

We also have heard from professionals helping victims of domestic abuse and violence. We recognize that the stress of the situation and the challenging of being confined for days will lead to a likely uptick in domestic violence. That may not happen right now because of fear and panic will keep some victims in place. Yet, when it seems like a safehaven is more accessible, the shelters and organizations that provide support will undoubtedly see an increased demand.

Again, we must prepare for that in two ways. First, funding must be in place for emergency and temporary assistance if the shelter and assistance options already in place become overtaxed. This is a step that local, state and federal officials can already begin planning for.