Gazette opinion: Remember this when you go to the polls

With "Super Tuesday" behind us, and November a long way from now, Montanans need to have an extra long memory.
Most of the time, in a general election, the top of the ballot -- think the president or governor -- gets most of the attention. By the time we get to down to the Public Service Commission, we may be less interested.
Hopefully, not in 2020, though.
The most recent antics by the PSC means that voters will have to do what it appears the commission is incapable of: Be the adults.
Last week saw revelations of commissioners spying on commissioners, staff spying on commissioners, emails dropped to a conservative blogsite, allegations of improperly authorized documents, and finally threats of public safety made by one commissioner against another without any factual basis. All that was missing were three rings and a calliope and it would have been a full-fledged circus.
Despite the dirty tricks and drama, not one bit of this intrigue and sabotage had anything to do with public utilities. Not one thing that was discussed centered on ratepayers or the regulated monopolies. It won't make a dime's worth of difference on your utility bills, and while the accusations were literally flying across the Big Sky, we have to wonder: What didn't get done or what was missed while commissioners like Randy Pinocci was poring over emails? What else could have staff member Drew Zinecker been doing instead of commenting on commissioner Roger Koopman?
The idea for the Public Service Commission was conceived as a powerful antiseptic to the ruthless corporate control that had been exercised by the likes of the Montana Power Company for years. The idea was borne of the loftiest democratic principles, namely that the people would elect commissioners who would could regulate the monopolies and not be swayed by some other regulatory force. Except in cases of criminal acts, the commission, like the state's Board of Regents, is essentially a law unto itself. The framers and successive lawmakers have all understood that the commission must not have any interference from another authority in order to truly serve the public's interest.
In other words, the only accountability the commissioners have is to the voters. That's why 2020 is darn important.
The kind of actions we've seen from the PSC which include, at times seeming to kowtow to whatever NorthWestern Energy wants, spying on each other, and ostracizing each other for simply asking questions, has made the commission a spectacle.
The voters need to consider carefully which candidates they support for something like the PSC, and take time to be informed about the choices. Members of the commission make a real impact on the pocketbooks of Montanans.
If the commission can be so distracted by partisan antics, we'd like to suggest that it may be time to figure out a way for the PSC to be led by capable administrators and professionals instead of politicians.
Let's face it: Public utilities and regulated monopolies are complex. Things like rate cases are challenging, even for experts. To elect commissioners, many who have little background in the field, means that Montana voters may not be getting who they elected. If you elect a politician, you will certainly get a partisan. We have to ask: Does that serve us well? In other words, is your power bill a Democrat or Republican?
Sure, that's a silly question, but it speaks to a powerful point: We need elected leaders who take the job seriously, not as a $107,000 per year chance to play politics.
No one is served by the commission's antics right now. Commission chairman Brad Johnson would do well to dismiss Zinecker, who seems to delight in stirring discord among commissioners, and he must try to rein in the commissioners and get them to refocus on the very important task at hand -- serving the best interests of the people of Montana.