Gazette opinion: Remember this when you go to the polls

The idea for the Public Service Commission was conceived as a powerful antiseptic to the ruthless corporate control that had been exercised by the likes of the Montana Power Company for years. The idea was borne of the loftiest democratic principles, namely that the people would elect commissioners who would could regulate the monopolies and not be swayed by some other regulatory force. Except in cases of criminal acts, the commission, like the state's Board of Regents, is essentially a law unto itself. The framers and successive lawmakers have all understood that the commission must not have any interference from another authority in order to truly serve the public's interest.

In other words, the only accountability the commissioners have is to the voters. That's why 2020 is darn important.

The kind of actions we've seen from the PSC which include, at times seeming to kowtow to whatever NorthWestern Energy wants, spying on each other, and ostracizing each other for simply asking questions, has made the commission a spectacle.

The voters need to consider carefully which candidates they support for something like the PSC, and take time to be informed about the choices. Members of the commission make a real impact on the pocketbooks of Montanans.